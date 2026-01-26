Hall County

Amid bitter cold and ice, Hall County finds the fun

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hall County is in the area seeing some of the most ice, but some who live there ventured out to enjoy it.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen continued the Severe Weather Team 2 coverage in Hall County on Gainesville Square, where there was plenty of activity.

The roads to get there were in pretty good shape at the time.

The square is always popular, especially for a stroll in the ice and snow.

In the historic heart of downtown Gainesville, at Downtown Draft, spirits were high.

A wintry mix fell on and off for hours across Hall County Sunday. Along Interstate 985, a big plow and salt spreader was clearing the road.

It was much more slick back on the square.

The kids were having fun. Some of them have waited their entire lives, two or three years, for a moment like this.

“They’re antsy. They were ready to go out and find some snow. But we found more ice than snow! We’ve lived here for 15 years, so I’ve seen all the ice storms. So it’s fun to get out and see the square covered with snow and ice,” Amanda Reeves said.

Now we’ll see what happens overnight. As temperatures fall, these streets will refreeze and could get very tricky to drive on.

