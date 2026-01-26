Amid bitter cold and ice, Hall County finds the fun

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hall County is in the area seeing some of the most ice, but some who live there ventured out to enjoy it.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen continued the Severe Weather Team 2 coverage in Hall County on Gainesville Square, where there was plenty of activity.

The roads to get there were in pretty good shape at the time.

The square is always popular, especially for a stroll in the ice and snow.

0 of 223 Person injured by ice covered fallen tree in Northeast Atlanta Channel 2 Action News has learned that a person has been injured by an ice-covered fallen tree in Northeast Atlanta. (WSBTV.com News Staff) Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Tree down at home in Stone Mountain Tree falls across road, in yard of Stone Mountain home on Kanawha Drive Sandy Springs Sandy Springs police shared photos of flooding and poor driving conditions on GA-400 north and south, south of Northridge. Sandy Springs A tree fell through someone's home in Sandy Springs. Sandy Springs A tree falls into a road in Sandy Springs. Tree falls on house in Union City Tree falls on house in Union City Fern freezes during winter storm in Mount Airy Fern freezes during winter storm in Mount Airy Leaf leaves frozen copy behind during winter weather in Brookhaven Leaf leaves frozen copy behind during winter weather in Brookhaven Tree falls on home in Lilburn Tree falls on home in Lilburn Trees fall in Johns Creek Trees fall in Johns Creek Tree falls at home in Lilburn Tree falls at home in Lilburn Power lines droop in Smyrna Power lines droop in Smyrna on W. Spring Street Tree falls on home in Lilburn Tree falls on home in Lilburn Trees fall in Johns Creek on Medlock Bridge Road Trees fall in Johns Creek on Medlock Bridge Road Trees fall in Johns Creek on Medlock Bridge Road Trees fall in Johns Creek on Medlock Bridge Road Crews remove large tree on Fairground Street in Marietta Crews remove large tree on Fairground Street in Marietta Crews remove large tree on Fairground Street in Marietta Crews remove large tree on Fairground Street in Marietta Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Tree falls into house in Johns Creek Tree falls into house in Johns Creek Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Sleet comes down near CH Colwell Drive in Blairsville Tree falls across part of I-20 Westbound at US 278 Tree falls across part of I-20 Westbound at US 278 Sleet covers cars in Athens Sleet covers cars in Athens Tree falls into Johns Creek home Tree falls into Johns Creek home Tree falls down in Dahlonega Tree falls near Highway 52 in Dahlonega, Georgia Tree falls on house in Johns Creek Tree falls on house in Johns Creek during winter storm Tree falls on car in Dahlonega Tree falls on car in Dahlonega Tree falls on home in Johns Creek Tree falls on home in Johns Creek Tree falls across Highway 52 in Dahlonega Tree falls across Highway 52 in Dahlonega Ice covers car in Canton Ice covers car in Canton, Georgia Ice covered tree in Snellville Ice covered tree in Snellville Ice sticks to car in Canton Ice sticks to car in Canton Ice sticks to vehicle in Canton Ice sticks to vehicle in Canton Tree coated in ice in Marietta Tree coated in ice in Marietta Ice snaps branches off tree in Dacula Ice snaps branches off tree in Dacula, Georgia Cardinal in an Ice Tree Cardinal sits in icy tree in Snellville, Georgia Georgia ice storm Sent from someone working on power outages in Union County. Georgia ice storm Sent from someone working on power outages in Union County. Georgia ice storm Sent from someone working on power outages in Union County. Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Tree down on Sam Bell Rd in Demorest Deer in the Snow in Buford, Georgia Deer in the Snow in Buford, Georgia Tree down at apartment complex in Midtown Tree down at apartment complex in Midtown Atlanta on 12th Street tree down in Snellville Tree falls down at home in Snellville, Georgia Ice causes tree to fall in Henry County Ice causes tree to fall in Henry County Tree falls down at home in Snellville, Georgia Tree falls down at home in Snellville, Georgia Ice on Power Lines in Dahlonega Ice on power lines in Dahlonega, Georgia Bush freezes in Sky Valley GA Bush freezes over in Sky Valley, Georgia Icicles build up on deck rail in Roswell, Georgia Icicles build up on deck rail in Roswell, Georgia tree down in Cherokee County Tree down in Cherokee County, Georgia blocks road (SOURCE: Cherokee County Government) Icy road in Danielsville Icy road in Danielsville, Georgia Tree down in Gwinnett County blocks Hutchins Road Tree down in Gwinnett County blocks Hutchins Road (SOURCE: Gwinnett County government) Ice builds up on deck and driveway in Oconee County Ice builds up on driveway in Oconee County, Georgia Ice builds up on deck in Smyrna Ice builds up on deck at Smyna, Georgia home Icicles cover Lawrenceville car Icicles cover cars in Lawrenceville, Georgia Icicles cover cars in Lawrenceville, Georgia Icicles cover cars in Lawrenceville, Georgia Hard hat covered in ice from Georgia Power Alpharetta line crew Hard hat covered in ice from Georgia Power Alpharetta line crews (SOURCE: Georgia Power) Ice accumulates on trees in Demorest Ice accumulates on trees in Demorest, Georgia Tree covered in ice in Smyrna Tree covered in ice in Smyrna, Georgia Icicles cover bird feeders in Demorest Icicles cover bird feeders in Demorest, Georgia Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Government) Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Government) Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County Ice covers roads in Gwinnett County, shovels used to clear it (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Government) brining truck out on Gwinnett County roads Brining truck out to clear roads in Gwinnett County (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Government) Law enforcement responds to tree down in Cherokee County SOURCE: Cherokee County Government Ice covers Lula, Georgia driveway Ice covers Lula, Georgia driveway Tree down in Cherokee County, Georgia blocks road Tree down in Cherokee County, Georgia blocks road (SOURCE: Cherokee County Government) Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Habersham EMC crews work to restore power Ice coats power lines in Marietta Ice coats power lines in Marietta, Georgia Frozen rose in Marietta GA Frozen Rose in Marietta, Georgia Ice covers roads in Commerce Ice covers Woods Bridge Road in Commerce, Georgia Ice coats the ground on N. Main Street in Buford Ice coats the ground on N. Main Street in Buford, Georgia Weight of ice in frozen tree causes trees to curl in Atlanta Weight of ice in frozen tree causes trees to curl in Atlanta, Georgia Ice covers ground off Old Farmington Road in Watkinsville Ice covers ground off Old Farmington Road in Watkinsville, Georgia Icicles freeze while dripping on bird feeder in Dahlonega Icicles freeze while dripping on bird feeder in Dahlonega, Georgia Layers of ice cover yard in Gainesville Layers of ice cover yard in Gainesville, Georgia Layers of ice cover yard in Gainesville Layers of ice cover yard in Gainesville, Georgia Ice covers yards, cars in Toccoa Ice covers yards, cars in Toccoa, Georgia Ice covers ground at Colbert Grove Church Road in Hull Ice covers ground at Colbert Grove Church Road in Hull, Georgia Gas heater covered in ice in Woodstock Gas heater covered in icicles in Woodstock, Georgia Ice covers the ground in Toccoa Ice covers the ground, sidewalks in Toccoa, Georgia Sleet covers roads in Maysville, GA Sleet covers Gillsville Road in Maysville, Georgia Horse farm in Watkinsville frozen Horse farm frozen in Watkinsville, Georgia Neighborhood gets icy in Auburn ga Neighborhood gets icy in Auburn, Georgia Ice covers ground, vehicles in Acworth Ice covers ground, vehicles in Acworth at S. Main Street Ice covers ground, home in Acworth Ice covers ground, home in Acworth, Georgia at S. Main Street Ice settles on cars at Chatham Street in Oglethorpe County Ice settles on cars at Chatham Street in Oglethorpe County Bamboo falls from icy weight in Clarksville Bamboo falls from icy weight in Clarksville, Georgia Tree covered in ice in Cleveland GA at Eden Circle Tree covered in ice in Cleveland, Georgia at Eden Circle Ice covers solar panels on home on Stratford Wood in Alpharetta Ice covers solar panels on home on Stratford Wood in Alpharetta, Georgia Frozen Lake Lanier Lake Lanier islands covered in ice Lake Lanier islands covered in ice Lake Lanier islands covered in ice Home and yard covered in snow in Duluth Home and yard covered in snow in Duluth, Georgia Hanging lights covered in ice in Marietta Hanging lights covered in ice in Marietta, Georgia Snow sticks to deck and chair in Gainesville Snow sticks to deck and chair in Gainesville, Georgia Frozen furniture in Cumming Outdoor furniture covered in ice and snow in Cumming, Georgia Frozen ice layer Union County A home in Union County has layers of ice frozen over firewood, outdoor items Watson Mill State Park covered in ice Watson Mill State Park covered in ice Snow sticks Winder GA neighborhood Snow sticks Winder, Georgia neighborhood Snow sticks in Commerce Ice sticks to ground in Commerce, Georgia Ice in Auburn GA Ice covers ground, deck at home in Auburn, Georgia Ice covers neighborhood Lake Lanier Cumming GA Ice covers the ground and yards in Cumming, Georgia Car covered in ice Stone Mountain Ice covers a car in Stone Mountain, Georgia Ice and sleet in Hoschton GA Ice and sleet coat the ground in Hoschton, Georgia Grill covered in ice Marietta A grill at a Marietta, Georgia home is covered in ice Ice sticks to wire fence in Kingston Ice sticks to wire fence in Kingston, Georgia Ice sticks to tree branches and twigs in Kingston Ice sticks to tree branches and twigs in Kingston, Georgia Ice covers tree in Scottdale GA Ice covers tree in Scottdale, Georgia Snow covers cars and ground at Cleveland home Snow covers cars and ground at Cleveland, Georgia home Ice freezes to tree in Kingston Ice freezes to tree in Kingston, Georgia Ice coats tree in McDonough Ice coats a tree in McDonough, Georgia Ice freezes outdoor plants near Lake Lanier in Cumming Ice freezes outdoor plants near Lake Lanier in Cumming, Georgia Icicles cover grill, deck in Jasper Icicles cover grill, deck in Jasper, Georgia Snow covers ground at Cleveland home Snow covers the ground at a home in Cleveland, Georgia Ice freezes over bird feeder in Duluth Ice freezes over bird feeder in Duluth, Georgia Tree covered in ice in Marietta Tree covered in ice in Marietta, Georgia Bird house covered in icicles in Marietta Bird house covered in icicles in Marietta, Georgia Ice covers the ground at neighborhood in Toccoa Falls Ice covers the ground at neighborhood in Toccoa Falls, Georgia Snow on the ground in Gainesville at the city limits Snow on the ground in Gainesville, Georgia at the city limits Frozen tree in Jonesboro Frozen tree in Jonesboro, Georgia Ice on tree in Scottdale Ice sticks to tree branches in Scottdale, Georgia Frozen chandelier bird feeder A chandelier bird feeder is frozen in ice in Roswell, Georgia Snow builds up in yards in Northern Hall County Snow builds up in yards in Northern Hall County Pine tree coated in ice in Hampton Pine tree coated in ice in Hampton, Georgia Ice and snow at Northside Hospital in Forsyth Ice and snow at Northside Hospital in Forsyth County Forsyth County snow Snow covers the ground in Forsyth County neighborhood Ice and snow stick to trees and homes in Conyers Ice and snow stick to trees and homes in Conyers, Georgia Icy roads in Forsyth County Icy roads in Forsyth County, Georgia Jefferson Georgia snow and ice Snow and ice stick to ground, homes in Jefferson, Georgia Ice and snow stick to trees and homes in Conyers, Georgia Ice and snow stick to trees and homes in Conyers, Georgia Ice builds up on deck in Jefferson Ice builds up at Jefferson, Georgia home Icicles drip and freeze off table in Loganville Icicles drip and freeze off table in Loganville Ice accumulates in Athens Ice builds up in Watkinsville Ice builds up on yards in Watkinsville Ice blurs window Ice blurs window in Grayson, Georgia Snow covers the ground in Dawsonville Snow covers the ground in Dawsonville Ice covers ground and cars in Elberton Ice covers the ground and an SUV in early Sunday morning in Elberton Ice covers a deck in Buford Ice covers a deck in Buford, Georgia on Sunday morning Snow blankets Toccoa cars and yards Snow blankets cars and yards in Toccoa, Georgia Snow covers deck in Buford, Georgia Snow covers deck in Buford, Georgia Emergency snow response Forsyth Forsyth County fleet vehicles work to clear ice, snow Forsyth County fleet vehicles work to clear ice, snow Forsyth County fleet vehicles work to clear ice, snow Forsyth County fleet vehicles work to clear ice, snow Forsyth County fleet vehicles work to clear ice, snow Thick ice builds up in Winder, Georgia Ice builds up on vehicle in Winder, Georgia Ice builds up on Athens yard Ice builds up on Athens, Georgia yard Braselton freezes Braselton freezes as ice builds up Who doesn't love an ice cold Coca Cola? Braselton resident puts Coca Cola out to cool Water freezes on leaves in Roswell Water freezes on leaves Sunday morning in Roswell, Georgia Cleveland ice Ice freezes over deck in Cleveland, Georgia Ice covers steps in Demorest Georgia Ice covers the ground, stairs in Demorest, Georgia Bogart ices over during storm Ice covers the ground in a Bogart, Georgia neighborhood Ice freezes droplets mid-fall during winter storm Alpharetta Ice freezes droplets mid-fall during winter storm Alpharetta Ice freezes on vehicle in Emerson, Georgia Ice freezes on vehicle in Emerson, Georgia Ice freezes shiny coating on tree at Lakewood Amphitheater Ice freezes shiny coating on tree at Lakewood Amphitheater Ice freezes on deck in Clermont, Georgia Ice freezes on deck in Clermont, Georgia Ice sticks to ground in Stockbridge Ice sticks to ground in Stockbridge, Georgia Ice sticks to cars in Oakwood Ice sticks to cars in Oakwood, Georgia Icicles stick to sign in White, Georgia Icicles stick to sign in White, Georgia Emergency vehicles respond to ice and snow in Forsyth County Emergency vehicles respond to ice and snow in Forsyth County Snow sticks to vehicles, yards in Maysville, GA Snow sticks to vehicles, yards in Maysville, Georgia Druid Hills snow near Emory Snow sticks to trees on Druid Hills near Emory Ice covers window in Monroe GA Ice covers windows in Monroe, Georgia Alpharetta snow on road Snow sticks to roads in Alpharetta, Georgia Snow sticks to vehicles, ground in Lawrenceville Snow sticks to vehicles, ground in Lawrenceville, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick to deck in Buford, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick to deck in Buford, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick in Gainesville, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick in Gainesville, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick to streets in Athens, Georgia Winter storm causes snow to stick to streets in Athens, Georgia Cherokee County Waffle House temporarily closes Cherokee County Waffle House temporarily closes Ice sticks to trees in McDonough Ice sticks to trees in McDonough, Georgia Ice sticks to deck in Buford, Georgia Ice sticks to deck in Buford, Georgia Snow sticks to vehicles, deck in Madison Snow sticks to vehicles, deck in Madison, Georgia Cherokee County Though freezing rain hadn't yet arrived, strong wind from the winter storm brought a tree down in Cherokee County on Ficklen Church Way Saturday, Jan. 24. (Source: Cherokee EMA) Murray County Murray County Fire Station 6 in northeast Georgia checks in Saturday night with icy conditions developing, temperature 28.8°. (Source: Murray County Fire Department) Eatonton Sheet clouds cover Eatonton, Ga., Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Viewer: Halee) Summerville Ice is seen on a vehicle's windshield in Summerville, Chattooga County, on Saturday morning. (Source: WSBTV) Calhoun, Ga. Ice covers a car's windshield 6:50 a.m. Saturday. (Viewer: Stephanie Moreno) Calhoun, Ga. Ice is seen Saturday at 6:50 a.m. in Calhoun, Ga. (Viewer: Stephanie Moreno)

In the historic heart of downtown Gainesville, at Downtown Draft, spirits were high.

A wintry mix fell on and off for hours across Hall County Sunday. Along Interstate 985, a big plow and salt spreader was clearing the road.

It was much more slick back on the square.

The kids were having fun. Some of them have waited their entire lives, two or three years, for a moment like this.

“They’re antsy. They were ready to go out and find some snow. But we found more ice than snow! We’ve lived here for 15 years, so I’ve seen all the ice storms. So it’s fun to get out and see the square covered with snow and ice,” Amanda Reeves said.

Now we’ll see what happens overnight. As temperatures fall, these streets will refreeze and could get very tricky to drive on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group