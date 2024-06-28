After presidential debate in Atlanta, lawmakers weigh in on candidates’ performance

ATLANTA — As soon as the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump wrapped at CNN Studios, Channel 2 Action News was in the spin room to get reactions from leaders of both main political parties.

Democrats said Trump repeatedly made false claims on the debate stage, while Republicans said Biden’s “struggling” was a concern for perceptions of America on the international stage.

“I almost forgot how much Donald Trump lies,” Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock said. “I mean the man stood there and lied for 90 minutes straight, that’s a rare talent but it’s not one we need in the Oval Office.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was also in the spin room and told Channel 2 Action News he’s focused on what Biden has accomplished while president.

“I know Joe Biden. I know what he’s accomplished in the last three-and-a-half years. I know what he’s capable of, and I know his vision and I have no trepidation,” Newsom said.

Republican Elise Stefanik, a New York Representative, said Biden’s performance was a problem, and that it was an embarrassment.

“It’s such a clear contrast. President Trump brings strength, brings vision, and is focused on working on behalf of the American people,” Stefanik said. “Joe Biden can’t even get through the debate. They have to hide Joe Biden. If this is his performance after a week of debate camp, that’s catastrophic and an embarrassment.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was more concerned with how America’s international adversaries would react to the president’s performance on stage.

“Our adversaries are going to see this broadcast in Beijing, in Moscow, in Tehran, and I worry for the safety of the country when they see our president is struggling,” Rubio said.

