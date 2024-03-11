3 pets die in house fire in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire Sunday morning in Hall County.

When crews arrived at the 4000 block of Melinda Lane, they found the home burning.

They were able to make an aggressive attack on the fire and bring it under control quickly.

Before firefighters arrived, neighbors helped three people exit the home through windows.

The three victims were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Sadly, three of their pets died in the fire.

There were no firefighters injured.

A Hall County Fire Rescue investigator is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

