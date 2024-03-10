Woman arrested for shooting neighbor’s cat, Ga. deputies say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested after deputies said she shot at a neighbor’s cat.

On Feb. 26, a Monroe County deputy responded to a home on Ham Road in Jackson about an investigation.

A woman told deputies she had footage of her neighbor, Bethany Goodman shooting her cat a few days earlier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The cat was taken to a vet clinic for emergency surgery and x-rays.

An investigation indicated the bullet hit the cat’s rear leg and another bullet struck the back of the neighbor’s home, entering a child’s bedroom before passing through another wall of the home.

Goodman’s husband said she had been shooting at the cat because it was attempting to get their chickens, and admitted to deputies that she did shoot at the cat.

TRENDING STORIES:

Goodman told deputies she meant no harm.

She was arrested and transported to the Monroe County jail.

Goodman is being charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to animals.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Rainbow book bus brings 'banned' books to Atlanta's LGBTQ+ community

©2023 Cox Media Group