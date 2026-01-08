2nd chop shop suspect charged in Hall County, 1st man faces new arrest warrants

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after the new year for running a chop shop off of a property on Gaines Mill Road in Hall County.

The sheriff’s office said that Wesley James Alldredge posted bond and got released after his arrest on Jan. 2, but new warrants have been filed for his arrest.

On top of the new charges Alldredge faces, deputies told Channel 2 Action News that there was also a new suspect arrested in connection with the operation.

Deputies said property crimes investigators charged Daniel Nathan New of Pendergrass for stealing one of the vehicles found at the chop shop.

New has been behind bars in Hall County since Christmas Eve, on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s now staying there, without bond.

A deputy went to the property on Jan. 2 to follow up on a tip involving a stolen Polaris RZR ATV.

During the search, Alldredge led the deputy to a frame and engine for an ATV on the property. The deputy confirmed the vehicle identification number on the frame matched that of the reported stolen ATV.

Investigators later arrived with a search warrant for the remainder of the property.

During a more extensive search, deputies found more parts believed to belong to the stolen ATV inside an outbuilding on the property.

Investigators also said they discovered a disassembled Suzuki motorcycle, which they determined had been stolen from Sandy Springs.

