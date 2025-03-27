24-year-old accused of trafficking nearly $80K worth of meth in northeast GA

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man is in jail for drugs following a traffic stop in northeast Georgia.

On March 20 around 4:20 p.m., deputies stopped an SUV for failure to maintain its lane at the intersection of Mundy Mill Road and Creekside Place.

Hall County officials said during the investigation, they found 2.3 pounds (1,045 grams) of meth inside the SUV. Deputies said the drugs belonged to Trevor Wade Southers, 24, a passenger in the SUV.

The drugs have a street value of $78,200.

During the investigation, investigators learned about meth being cooked at a home in Madison County.

Madison County investigators conducted their own investigation the same day. Investigators made another arrest and seized four pounds of meth, multiple guns and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released. Southers was charged with trafficking meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

He was booked in the Hall County Jail.

