2 charged with carjacking Mercedes, leading officers on I-85 chase

Authorities arrested two men accused of leading officers and troopers on a chase on Interstate 85 in a stolen Mercedes.

The chase happened around 10:54 a.m. on I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County, but it started in Hall County.

The suspects, identified as Christopher Burnett and Christopher Wright, are accused of carjacking a Mercedes S550 during an armed robbery.

Suwanee Police later spotted the car near Sugarloaf Pkwy and requested help from GSP with a chase. Officers did a PIT maneuver, which sent the Mercedes off the road. The suspects crashed into a guardrail and concreate barrier before they got out of the stolen car and ran on foot.

Troopers and officers arrested both Burnett and Wright. Only minor injuries were reported. Both Burnett and Wright face charges of hijacking of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

They remain in the Hall County jail on no bond.

