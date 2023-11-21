2 brothers beat victim at Gainesville house party, 1 pointed gun at him, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two brothers were arrested after deputies say they got in a fight at a house party and one of them pointed a handgun at the man they punched and kicked.

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 3500 block of Phoenix Cove Drive early Saturday morning to a report of an assault involving injuries.

According to the investigation, the 20-year-old victim and the two suspects were at a party at the house and began to argue.

Deputies say when the victim walked outside, the suspects, identified as Christopher Ryan Fleenor, 17, and Michael Anthony Fleenor, 19, both of Gainesville, followed him.

Deputies say the brothers punched and kicked the victim in his face and head.

According to the sheriff’s office, after Christopher Fleenor pointed a gun at the victim, the brother left.

The victim suffered several cuts to his face and head that required stitches.

Hall County Fire Rescue took him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.

Investigators got arrest warrants for the suspects following the fight.

Christopher Fleenor was arrested later that night in Dawson County.

Michael Fleenor turned himself in at the Hall County Jail also on Saturday night.

Christopher Fleenor is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

Michael Fleenor is charged with one count of aggravated battery.

As of Tuesday, both brothers were in the Hall County Jail.

