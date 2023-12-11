2 arrested after Hall deputies find nearly $10K worth of meth, guns, stolen motorcycle

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested last week in Hall County on felony drug and weapons charges.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home and a camper in the 3200 block of Hall Drive in the eastern part of Hall County.

Deputies seized just over 131 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says the street value of the meth was $9,825.

Eight guns were also seized at the property.

A motorcycle that was reported stolen in Stephens County was also recovered.

James Rudolph Campbell, 50, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, and theft by receiving.

Kayla Leann Dore, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects are being held at the Hall County Jail.

Campbell has no bond and Dore has a bond of $15,100.

Warrants are pending for a third suspect in this case.

