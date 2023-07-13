18-year-old arrested after strangling baby chickens, Hall County deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teen is behind bars after he was charged with strangling baby chickens.
Deputies said that 18-year-old Hector Pascual of Gainesville abused some baby chickens early Monday morning.
Hall County deputies responded to a call at a home on Pleasant Circle in Gainesville in reference to Pascual behaving violently.
Pascual initially was taken into custody for probation violation.
Deputies found two dead baby chickens on the scene.
Witnesses told deputies Pascual had strangled the chicks.
Pascual remains in the Hall County Jail as of Thursday morning.
