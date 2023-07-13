Atlanta police K9 located near handler’s home after 2 day search

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department K9 has returned home!

Authorities confirmed that K9 Ben was located around 9 a.m. Thursday morning near his handler’s home in Bogart.

On Tuesday, Ben ran off while his handler was trying to load him into the car at their home.

APD’s drone officer flew over the woods to search for him but couldn’t find the K9.

Authorities did not offer further information regarding Ben’s disappearance.

Ben has been with the department for eight years.

The department thanked the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and media outlets for helping to locate K9 Ben.

Henry County chief deputy caught going 96 mph in 35 mph. His citation wasn’t for super speeding

