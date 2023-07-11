Atlanta police K9 runs off from his home in Oconee County, still hasn’t been found

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Police Department K9 Ben has been reported missing.

Police say Ben, who has been with the department for eight years, ran off this morning while his handler was trying to load him into the car at their home in Bogart, Ga.

The handler said Ben ran into a nearby wooded area and has not been found.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and APD have been searching for Ben. APD’s drone officer flew over the woods to search for him, but wasn’t able to find the K9.

Ben is a 9-year-old German short-haired pointer. He weighs 90 pounds and has a chip.

Anyone who spots him should call 911.

