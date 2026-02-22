1 hospitalized as home burns in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue says a home is a total loss after a house fire Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 4600 block of Cagle Mill Road in Lula at around 10:30 a.m.

The home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived, Hall County Fire Rescue said.

Crews began to put out the flames on the outside of the residence, but they had to shuttle water since there was no hydrant near the property.

Three adults and one child was displaced as a result. One adult was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Gainesville.

The Authorities say they don’t yet know what caused the fire, but the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

