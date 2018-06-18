  • Hall County couple says naked thief stole their car with dog inside

    Updated:

    A man brought to tears after he says a thief stole his car with his beloved dog inside. 

    He told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez he wasn’t just shocked that it happened in the driveway of his home, he says the female suspect was naked.

    Their desperate plea to get their dog back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 
     

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hall County couple says naked thief stole their car with dog inside

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen shot in double shooting at troubled DeKalb County gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bernice King responds to Steve Bannon's claim MLK would be 'proud' of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Racially motivated' murder trial to begin Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Truck hits, kills 2 children at mudding event, GSP says