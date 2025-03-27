Gwinnett teen isn’t letting disabilities stop him from being an elite athlete

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For his entire life, Grayson High School junior Najee Smothers has been fighting the odds. But it’s a fight that, by many accounts, he’s winning.

The Gwinnett County 17-year-old is one of the world’s elite adaptive athletes with countless awards and recognitions, including a silver medal in Egypt for the U.S. National Wheelchair Handball Team.

Channel 2′s Luke Hetrick sat down with Najee Smothers and his mom who say there’s no stopping him.

“It’s been a challenge for sure getting to where I am now. From when I was little to now, it’s been a big leap,” Najee Smothers said.

Noraa Smothers said that she knew her son was different before he was even born.

“I was pregnant with him. Five months in, they told me, ‘Your baby has spina bifida. He won’t be able to walk. He won’t live a viable life.’ Najee was kicking at hours old. I was like, ‘This dude is going to be different,’” she said.

As a kid, Najee Smothers could walk, but would sometimes use a wheelchair. When he was 9, a burn on his leg caused a severe infection.

“For me, I wanted to live my life out to its fullest, so I made the decision to have it amputated,” he said.

But he hasn’t let that stop him from being an athlete or a role model.

Christy Jones says Najee Smothers is an example of the success of the American Association of Adaptive Sports Program, who works alongside the Georgia High School Sports Association to provide opportunities for physically disabled children through adapted athletics.

“This gives them that community and that support. You talk about Najee up here, they know, ‘Hey, he played handball in Egypt,’ so it builds community and builds resources,” Jones said.

His mom says it’s created an unbreakable bond between them.

“He has taught me patience. He has taught me unconditional love. He has taught me compassion,” Noraa Smothers said. “I just thank God for choosing me to be his mom.”

“No matter the limit, no matter where I’m at just keep going, continue to push and don’t ever give up,” Najee Smothers said.

