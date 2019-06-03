Gwinnett Stripers to host first-ever 'Pride Night'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are hosting the team’s first-ever “Pride Night” Friday.
The Stripers are offering a special “Pride Pack” that includes an infield box ticket and a rainbow Stripers cap.
Each pack is $20, and the team said a portion of the proceeds will go to Positive Impact Health Center of Gwinnett.
"Pride Night" was developed in conjunction with Minor League Baseball’s Pride Platform.
“We feel strongly that we do everything we can to ensure that Coolray Field is a welcoming environment for all people,” said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. “We are proud to partner with the nationwide MiLB Pride initiative, to celebrate the proud LGBTQ of the Atlanta area. We want fans from the LGBTQ community to know that Stripers baseball is for everyone, and that Coolray Field will always be a safe and respectful place for anyone to enjoy a game.”
We are excited to be taking part in this national @MiLB celebration, and hope to serve as an example of inclusion in our community! #StrikeOutHate | #MiLBPride https://t.co/P6m5MsmVME— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) June 3, 2019
Other activities planned include:
- Live music pre-game
- Honorary first pitch: Positive Impact Health Center
- Proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle will go to Positive Impact Health Center
- A Rainbow Flag will fly in left-center field for the entirety of the night
- Stripers players will have rainbow-colored Pride Tape on their bats and wrists
- Stripers staff will have their preferred pronouns on their nametags
- Post-game fireworks
Pride Packs and single-game tickets may be purchased at the Coolray Field Ticket Office or online.
