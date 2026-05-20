Gwinnett men accused of stealing car from a Dollar General, leading deputies on chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Lawrenceville men were arrested after stealing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 19, Washington County deputies received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a Dollar General in Davisboro.

Deputies said the suspect hopped into the car and sped away. Davisboro police came to assist deputies using computer technology to track the car to Eatonton.

Shortly after, Eatonton officers spotted the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a chase.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase came to a halt when the vehicle crashed into a wooded area. The driver ran away but was quickly caught after a short foot chase.

Authorities arrested Trabian Pass, 35, and Randy Urrutia-Pena, 30, both of Lawrenceville.

The pair is charged with theft of a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group