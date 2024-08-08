Gwinnett County’s first library donated to preserve 103-year-old building

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation received a significant donation on Thursday in its fight to preserve state history.

The Norcross Women’s Club donated its club building, which was also the first library in Gwinnett County.

“This beautiful building, considered rare in Georgia, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and stands as a monument to civic pride and committed women who wanted to improve literacy in their community,” club president Anne Webb said.

The Georgia Trust says it is the most valuable property donated to its revolving fund. The program saves historic properties from demolition by finding buyers who will take care of them and their historical value.

The 103-year-old building is in good shape, but the trust says it will look for a buyer to replace the roof and touch up both inside and outside the building.

The Norcross Women’s Club opened the building in 1921 after they spent nearly 15 years trying to raise the money to build it.

The library grew over the years to have 24,000 books in its collection and 1,400 members by 1966. It moved into a new building when it outgrew the old location and that is when the women’s club moved back in.

