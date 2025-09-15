Woman says stranger groped her while she was sitting on a bench outside Gwinnett restaurant

LILBURN, Ga. — A woman in Gwinnett County is recovering after she says she was groped by a man in public, leading to a panic attack that required hospital treatment.

The incident occurred on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn, where the victim reported being inappropriately touched by a stranger while sitting on a bench.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Mendoza Aurelio, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and public drunkenness.

“You can’t touch people inappropriately, man. Why? You have to ask people before you touch them and make sure it’s okay,” an officer told Aurelio during the arrest.

The victim was so frightened by the encounter that she experienced a severe panic attack, prompting emergency medical crews to transport her to a hospital for treatment.

A witness told police that Aurelio staggered toward the woman and sat beside her twice before she began shaking and called 911.

Officers noted the smell of alcohol on Aurelio’s breath and observed his glossy eyes during the arrest.

He was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail but has since been released on bond pending a court appearance.

