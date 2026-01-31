Water line break affecting Snellville roadway

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A water line break is affecting a roadway, the Snellville Police Department reported Saturday.

The line break is impacting the intersection of Green Turf Drive and Classic Drive and creating some ice on the roadway.

The Snellville PD says Public Works is responding to the line break and that water is affecting the roadway at Green Turf and Classic drives.

They are working to locate the owner to shut off the water and to treat the roadway to reduce icing.

“While we encourage everyone to stay off the roads, if you must go out, please avoid this area and use alternate routes,” Snellville PD said in its social media post.

