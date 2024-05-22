Voters approved the future City of Mulberry. What’s next?

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After voters in northeastern Gwinnett County approved the Mulberry cityhood proposal on Tuesday, the race is on to install a local government by January.

The City of Mulberry proposal passed with 57% of the vote on Tuesday. An estimated 41,000 people live within the future city limits of Mulberry, making it the second-largest city in Gwinnett County.

Voters will return to the polls in November to elect five city council members. Candidates will declare during the qualifying period, which has yet to be determined. The hope from supporters is to have the city operational by January 2025.

Residents voted for Mulberry cityhood after concerns about traffic, overcrowded schools and rapid growth. Supporters of the city promised a chance for more local control of zoning issues.

“It’s getting very crowded up here,” Stephanie Porter, who voted yes for Mulberry, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “Our schools are crowded and we don’t want apartments.”

Mulberry will still rely on Gwinnett County for public safety and schools but voters. The city will be responsible for code enforcement, stormwater and planning and zoning.

“When residents are concerned about zoning proposals, they will actually feel their voices are heard,” said State Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Mulberry), one of the people who helped usher in Mulberry.

The feasibility study commissioned by supporters found the city could support itself financially without new city property taxes.

“Mulberry will be able to cover all expenses plus have a $1.3 million surplus based solely on tax revenue that’s already received,” said Efstration.

A Gwinnett County fact sheet stated the county could lose $9 million a year in tax revenue by Mulberry becoming a city.

“Gwinnett County has a $2.5 billion budget,” said Efstration. “There is no legitimate concern Gwinnett is going to have a problem because this city is now in place.”

In a statement, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said, “The County recognizes that through the referendum process, the residents of this area of Gwinnett have expressed their preference for the incorporation of the city of Mulberry. As we move forward, the County is committed to supporting the next steps in this process, ensuring a smooth transition and collaboration with all stakeholders to address the needs and aspirations of the community effectively.”

Mulberry survived a late legal challenge that challenged the constitutionality of the promise of no new city property taxes.

Stephen Hughes, a resident within the Mulberry city limits, filed a lawsuit that sought to remove the issue from the ballot on Tuesday. Last week, a Gwinnett County judge declined to remove the issue from the ballot but allowed legal challenges to be heard on a future date.

