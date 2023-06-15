VIDEO: Tractor-trailer slams into trailer attachment on Buford Highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Earlier this week, authorities said surveillance cameras captured the crash on Buford Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the crash video, a tractor-trailer is seen turning left but was quickly stopped when a truck with a trailer attachment drove straight through the intersection.

When this occurred, the tractor-trailer smashed into the trailer attachment, missing the truck.

“City-Wide Camera System recorded this crash, which should serve as a learning opportunity for other drivers,” officials wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the tractor-trailer driver was determined to be at fault and was cited for not yielding while turning left, causing the trailer to detach from the truck.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police search for man caught on video grabbing, punching 2 women at midtown Atlanta restaurant

©2022 Cox Media Group