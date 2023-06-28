Video shows moments registered sex offender was arrested at metro Atlanta Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New body camera video shows how Suwanee Police stopped a registered sex offender who they say preyed on young girls and women at a Walmart.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Suwanee Police headquarters, where police said the suspect tried to trick the police.

Body camera video shows the moments that 33-year-old Gary Moultrie was arrested at the Walmart in Suwanee on June 9. Police said Moultrie took upskirt photos of customers and touched two young girls inappropriately.

The video shows Moultire trying to distract officers to avoid getting arrested.

“My daughter is like right there, and she needs some help right now,” he told officers. When the officers don’t buy it, Moultrie takes off running, back into the Walmart.

Officers chase him in the garden section before another officer uses a stun gun on him.

“Roll over! On your stomach! I will pepper spray you!” the officers yell.

Police said that while Moultrie was on the ground, he tried to destroy evidence by smashing his phone.

Officers said they have evidence of Moultrie putting his phone underneath a woman’s skirt while she was shopping. Officers said they also saw a video of Moulrie grabbing the bottoms of an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old victim’s mother said it was important that they came forward to the police after her daughter was assaulted in the store’s toy aisle.

“We told my daughter, like, you know, we have to report this,” her mother said. “We can’t wait. We have to, because we’ve got to make this stop.”

Police said Moultrie’s youngest victim is 11 years old.

The mother of the 16-year-old victim is warning parents to talk to their kids about being aware of their surroundings.

“With just how openly and braze it actually is, you’ve just got to teach kids early,” Moultrie said.

