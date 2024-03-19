VIDEO: Man hiding in shed arrested after allegedly shoplifting at Gwinnett Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A shoplifting suspect was arrested last week after he was found hiding in a shed by Gwinnett County police.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m., Gwinnett officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

Once officers identified a suspect, he ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Gwinnett police then launched their helicopter unit along with officers on the ground, who were assisted by K-9s.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Walter Burrell Johns of Atlanta.

Johns was taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

He was charged with theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Police did not say what Johns allegedly stole.

