VIDEO: Dangerous driver slams into Gwinnett police cruiser during chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say the streets are safer after they arrested a dangerous driver who crashed into the side of a Gwinnett County police car.

It all happened earlier this month, in a shopping center off Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Investigators say police had been searching for Kevin Pineda-Pineda, 30, after a license plate reader notified them that his black Dodge Charger was in the area.

According to an arrest warrant, when officers searched him and his car, they found cocaine and marijuana. They also believe he was drinking and driving after they spotted an open beer can in a cup holder.

