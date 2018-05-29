Tweens, teens caught on video causing serious damage to pool, neighbors say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Families say teens and tweens vandalizing their neighborhood pool causing serious damage.
The Dacula community said the crimes started happening last week after school let out for the summer.
Neighbors told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that one night, tweens got into the pool area through a broken fence and tore down signs and heaved the patio chairs into the pool.
The next night, the neighbors said older teens broke into the poolhouse bathroom and tore the sinks off the walls.
Police made several arrests but said some suspects are still on the run.
