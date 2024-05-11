Trio broke into Gwinnett gas station to steal tobacco, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a trio of suspects who broke into a gas station.

They say three people broke into the Chevron on Buford Highway, but all they took were tobacco products.

Surveillance photos from inside the store show the suspects dressed in all black, but one is carrying a bright yellow backpack.

One of the suspects was also wearing Timberland-style boots.

Police believe all three are between five feet, five inches and five feet, eight inches.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

