Trial date set for ex-officer charged in Gwinnett teen's murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for a former metro Atlanta police officer accused of murdering a 16-year-old will move forward next month.

Miles Bryant appeared in court on Tuesday when a judge ruled his trial will start on June 3.

Susana Morales, 16, vanished in July 2022. Her body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in Feb. 2023. Investigators say Bryant kidnapped and murdered Morales at an apartment complex.

Miles worked as a Doraville police officer and courtesy officer at the complex at the time of her death.

Bryant was initially charged with concealing a death. His charges were later upgraded to murder. An indictment also charged Bryant with criminal attempt to commit rape in addition to his existing charges of murder, kidnapping and more.

