Tree trimmer accused of swindling elderly clients wants to get back to work

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County tree trimmer accused of stealing from elderly clients will remain in jail without bond after a judge denied his release request on Wednesday.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson has been following 30-year-old Andrew Mosley’s case since 2017.

Mosley’s attorney argued in court that the latest four victims were disgruntled customers, but the judge found probable cause to keep Mosley detained.

He was on probation for other theft convictions when the clients say he took their money, but never performed the service.

For years, Mosley has been accused of exploiting elderly clients by starting tree work, leaving a mess and keeping the money without completing the job.

One of the victims, 90-year-old Robert Coffee, who is wheelchair-bound, paid $1,650 for to have three trees cut down. He says Mosley cut down one and never came back.

Another victim, Daniel Perry Wright, paid $2,900, but only half of the agreed work was finished.

Mosley’s attorney claimed that these were not criminal acts but rather issues of customer dissatisfaction.

“They were not satisfied with Mr. Mosley’s work. They had a problem with his work,” defense attorney Mu’min Islam said.

His attorney argued that Mosley is a father who is eager to get back to work and provide for his family.

The judge concluded that Mosley poses a risk of committing future felony offenses and poses a threat to victims and witnesses, and denied his bond.

