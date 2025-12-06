Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspects wanted in metro Atlanta

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects with active warrants were arrested during a traffic stop last week, deputies said.

A Crisp County deputy stopped a vehicle traveling at 73 miles per hour in a 50-mph zone on Georgia Highway 300 South on Nov. 30.

Authorities said the driver, Alana Lassiter, was found to have active warrants from Cherokee County and Decatur.

The passenger, Amari Lassiter, also had an active warrant from the Atlanta Police Department, according to officials.

Both were arrested and booked into the Crisp County Jail.

During the booking process, the CCSO said Lassiter was found hiding drugs.

She now faces local charges, including possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, and improper use of child or youth restraints.

