TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Gwinnett County, shuts down SB lanes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian hit and killed has shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning, according to Triple Team Traffic.
The interstate is blocked at Boggs Road north of the Ga. 316 interchange while authorities are on scene. Southbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Pleasant Hill Road exit.
RED ALERT in Gwinnett County: Serious Incident on I-85/sb at Boggs Rd. (exit 104) All Lanes are Blocked Delays Use Satellite Blvd as an alternate https://t.co/MhPvicYKPN #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/TusdBiGpcu— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) November 7, 2019
"Expect major delays heading between Suwanee and Lawrenceville," traffic reporter Mark Arum said.
Arum said there are currently at least 5 miles of bumper-to-bumper delays.
Multiple police and emergency vehicles are on scene.
This is what it is looking like as you are on I-85 south. We are turning around and parking near where the crash is. Live report coming up pic.twitter.com/5JWiZbHDdU— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 7, 2019
The inbound ride is already jammed back to Duluth Highway, according to the Traffic Center. Motorists should use Peachtree Industrial Boulevard or Satellite Boulevard as alternates.
I-85/sb remains closed before Highway 316. Please use these alternate routes. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/BUAzyvZMvp— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 7, 2019
