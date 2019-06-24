GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Topgolf wants to build a new driving range in Gwinnett County.
The golf range company has long been suspected as the “golf entertainment complex” that was proposed for the forthcoming Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development.
Those suspicions were confirmed when the Texas company filed permit applications with the county planning and development department on May 30.
Topgolf is a popular driving range company that offers a video game-like experience to players featuring colorfully lit targets and microchipped golf balls.
The ranges also feature bars and arcade games.
There are currently two metro Atlanta Topgolf locations: one near Atlantic Station in Atlanta and another in Alpharetta.
The 14-acre range would be part of the Exchange at Gwinnett, a 64-acre mixed-use development near the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field.
Plans including the “golf entertainment complex” that could become Topgolf have already been approved.
Initial plans also included 500 apartments, restaurants, retail space, a hotel and a fitness center.
A plan for an additional 34.5 acres, including a food hall, brewery space and rooftop bar, have been recommended for approval by the county and will likely see a public hearing on July 2.
The additional space would also include a medical building, movie theater and 500 more apartments, for a total of 1,000 units.
The planning and development department has not yet made a recommendation for approval or denial regarding the Topgolf permit applications to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
