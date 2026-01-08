Thief swiped keys from Gwinnett car dealership. Police say it might not be the first time

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Car dealerships across metro Atlanta are being warned about a suspect who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned he’s already linked to thefts in two counties.

Police say he walked into a Gwinnett County car dealership knowing exactly what he wanted.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Surveillance photos show him inside Atlanta Unique Auto Sales on Buford Hwy. in Norcross on New Year’s Day. That’s when police say he swiped four sets of keys from the dealership and left.

“It’s common for individuals that do steal cars to come to businesses during regular business hours, swipe the keys, trying to do it without being noticed, and then coming back when the business is closed and stealing the cars at night time,” Cpl. Angela Carter said.

Police say that sometimes dealerships don’t realize the keys are gone until it’s too late.

TRENDING STORIES:

In this case, police believe the suspect has experience because he showed up in a car already stolen from Doraville.

“Information that was received leads us to believe that he does carry a firearm regularly on his hip,” Cpl. Carter said.

He has not yet returned for the cars at Unique Auto Sales.

Anyone who recognizes him or sees him should call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group