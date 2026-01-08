SWAT surrounding DeKalb County home with suspect barricaded inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A home in DeKalb County is surrounded by a SWAT team on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed that a suspect is barricaded inside a home on Monitor Court off of Flat Shoals Road.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene working to learn the latest details.

Details on what led up to the standoff have not been released.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person inside the home.

