Teenager charged with shooting tow truck driver near metro Atlanta college

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A teenager has been arrested and charged with shooting a tow truck driver near Georgia Gwinnett College earlier this week.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that a 35-year-old tow truck driver was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries near the college campus on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, police announced that Jamarion Lewis, 18 of Winder, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Investigators say they responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the college. While they were responding, a relative of the victim called 911 and said they were taking the man to the hospital.

The tow truck driver was shot once and was able to run away before being picked up and taken to the hospital.

Lewis is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail. The victim is still hospitalized and recovering from his injuries.

Tow truck driver injured after gunman opens fire on his truck near metro Atlanta college Georgia Gwinnett College officials put the school on lockdown just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and closed the campus.

