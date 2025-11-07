Teenage student accused of hiding in women’s bathroom at Gwinnett Tech, recording female peers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett Technical College student was arrested after allegedly hiding in a women’s bathroom to secretly record female students.

Andre Phillips, 19, faces charges of unlawful eavesdropping, which is a felony, after police say he used his phone to record a female student in a campus bathroom.

The incident occurred on a Tuesday afternoon when a student reported to police that Phillips had used his phone to record her in the bathroom.

“It just kind of gives me awareness to be aware of my surroundings,” Leeshaun Williams, a student at the college, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Following the report, officers identified Phillips as the suspect and arrested him the next day.

Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, a clinical psychologist, told Channel 2 Action News that the psychological aspects of such crimes often go beyond mere curiosity and can be indicative of compulsive behavior.

A spokesperson for the college said the investigation is ongoing and involves the Gwinnett Tech Police Department.

Phillips was able to post a $3,500 bond for his release after spending about seven hours in jail. The college community remains on alert as the investigation continues.

