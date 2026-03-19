Suspected serial rapist linked to 4 attacks 40 years ago taken into custody

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in four rapes in Gwinnett County 40 years ago has been walking free until this week.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested 66-year-old Glenn Daniel Plybon on Wednesday in connection with a series of violent attacks.

Police describe how they cracked the case LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

The crimes took place during the summer of 1986 in the City of Lawrenceville and unincorporated Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville Police said.

Investigators reopened the cold cases in 2025 to resubmit evidence for modern forensic analysis, which ultimately led to Plybon’s identification and arrest.

The suspect targeted women within their apartment residences, police said.

Investigators at the time noted several similarities between the cases, including the physical description of the suspect and the specific method used to enter the homes.

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