Suspected DUI driver smashed into several cars, then went to Popeyes

DULUTH, Ga. — Apparently, driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into several cars in at least two cities works up an appetite.

Duluth police say James Mann, 53, crashed into several cars in Johns Creek before crashing into more in Duluth.

Mann’s car ultimately stopped, crashed in front of a Popeyes on Pleasant Hill Road.

That’s when police say he got out of the car and went into the restaurant.

When he came back out, officers arrested him.

Mann is being charged with reckless driving, DUI, hit and run and other traffic charges.

Police say no major injuries were reported.

