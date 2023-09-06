Suspect, victim were living at Gwinnett motel when argument ended in deadly shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are on the hunt for a shooter after a man was found dead at a motel on Tuesday night.

Officers say they were called to the HomeTowne Studios on Jimmy Carter Blvd. at 5:45 p.m.

When they got there, they found 28-year-old Dareese Ellis from Peachtree Corners dead in the motel’s parking lot.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Jay Crump, 21 of Peachtree Corners.

Authorities say Ellis and Crump were both staying at the motel when they got into an argument on Tuesday. At some point during the argument, Ellis was shot.

Witnesses say they saw Crump running off after the shooting.

Once arrested, Crump will be charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

He is described as being six feet, six inches tall and approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he may be should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

