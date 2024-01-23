String of metro area smash-and-grabs may be connected. Gwinnett Co. and Roswell police investigating

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A group of suspected thieves have now been linked to 15 smash-and-grab burglaries across two counties this month, according to authorities.

On Jan. 15, officers with Gwinnett County Police and Roswell Police Departments responded to reports of smashed glass doors and stolen cash at multiple businesses in both jurisdictions.

A suspect vehicle has been recovered, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, but no arrests have been announced.

Police believe the nine break-ins that occurred on Jan. 15 in Gwinnett County are connected to the six reported in Roswell on the same day. The Roswell incidents occurred on Holcomb Bridge Road.

Several of the Gwinnett County incidents occurred on or near Holcomb Bridge Road as well.

Video from a burglary at X Wings on Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross shows at least one suspect holding a giant hammer to smash his way inside the business.

A nearby nails business was also hit the same day.

In unincorporated Peachtree Corners, three businesses in a single shopping center were hit.

“They’re still out there, so it’s not safe,” Nhi Nguyen, who works at Angel Nails, one of the businesses targeted told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, “so [we] don’t put the money here.”

A police report from Gwinnett County shows that Atlanta Police recovered a vehicle linked to the burglaries on January 17.

The Roswell Police Department and Gwinnett County Police Department continue to investigate the break-ins.

