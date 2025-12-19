State’s largest school district bans cellphones for all students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The largest school district in the state of Georgia voted on Thursday night to ban cellphones in all of its schools.

A state law requires all school districts to ban cellphones for students in elementary and middle school, but leaves high school up to the discretion of individual districts.

The Gwinnett County School Board voted unanimously to go one step further than the law requires, banning cellphones for high school students as well.

According to the policy, electronic devices will be banned for the entirety of the school day for students in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

But for high schoolers, they will only be banned during “instructional time.” The school board did not clarify what does and does not count as instructional time.

While not banned on the school bus, the policy recommends not using cellphones there either. Disciplinary measures that would arise from misuse while at school will still apply while on the bus.

The new policy will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

