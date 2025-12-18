Gwinnett schools could be next district to change how students use phones on campus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is set to vote on a new policy banning phone usage for students, aligning with a recently signed statewide law.

The school board’s decision could shape how phones are used in schools across the district.

The proposed policy reflects new state legislation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in May, which mandates restrictions on phone usage for students in grades K through 8, effective July 1st. However, Gwinnett’s planned policy extends these restrictions to high school students by prohibiting phone use during class.

At the school board meeting, parent Dr. Alexis Williams expressed concerns about the age at which phone dependency is developing.

“Unfortunately, it’s going even down to the middle schools now and elementary schools. So it’s starting early,” Williams said. “I see great value academically, emotionally, and otherwise to a ban.”

The school board’s decision aims to address these concerns while complying with state law.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rep. Scott Hilton, who authored the state bill, noted that many districts recognize the data showing positive outcomes from phone restrictions.

“Gwinnett, like many schools, sees the data and the benefits of higher test grades, better mental health, more socializing of students, and they’re getting ahead of the curve,” Hilton said.

Hilton Under the new policy, elementary and middle school students will face a total phone ban throughout the school day, while high school students will be permitted to have phones but not use them during classes.

Schools will decide how to manage phone storage, with options ranging from pouches to lockers.

“Some school systems have a pouch program, some have a locker system. We’ve made sure that there is money available for schools to use it,” Hilton added.

Williams also mentioned the importance of maintaining some access to phones.

“I believe there should be some flexible time during social time,” she said.

The school board is expected to vote on this policy on Thursday.

If approved, the guidelines will be implemented in alignment with the state law taking effect next year.

©2025 Cox Media Group