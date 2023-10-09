Speed cameras added to 5 new school zones in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has added speed cameras near five new schools across the county.

The school zones where the new cameras were installed include Brookwood High School (on both Dogwood Road and Holly Brook Road), Meadowcreek High School, Starling Elementary School, North Gwinnett Middle School, and Richards Middle School.

Speed cameras were already present in 11 of the county’s schools before the addition of the new ones.

You can see a full list of schools with speed cameras, along with the speed limits and times the school zone lights are flashing here.

At Brookwood High School, the camera will be taking photos of speeders between 6:20 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. When the flashing lights are off, the speed limit is 35 mph. From 6:35 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., the speed limit drops to 25 mph.

At Meadowcreek High School, the camera will be taking photos of speeders between 6:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. The speed limit is 35 mph when the flashing lights are off. From 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. and from 1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., the speed limit drops to 25 mph.

At Starling Elementary, the cameras will operate between 7:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. The speed limit is 45 mph when the flashing lights are off. From 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the speed limit is 35 mph.

At North Gwinnett Middle School, cameras will operate between 7:55 a.m. and 5 p.m. The speed limit is 45 mph when the flashing lights aren’t operating. The speed limit becomes 35 mph from 8:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and also from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

At Richards Middle School, cameras will operate between 7:55 a.m. and 5 p.m. The speed limit is 45 mph throughout the day, except from 8:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. when it becomes 35 mph.

