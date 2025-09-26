Several people injured as truck crashes through front of Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Ga. — Several people inside a Duluth restaurant received minor injuries Friday when a pickup truck crashed through the front of the business.

It happened in the 2500 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

Duluth police said the driver told them there was an issue with the truck’s brakes, causing it not to stop and crash into restaurant.

“We are grateful no serious injuries occurred and appreciate the quick actions of first responders and those on scene,” the police department said in a post on Facebook.

