Exclusive: Arrest of church elder caught on camera; accused of stealing $250K from church donations

TROUP COUNTY. Ga. — A Channel 2 Action News camera captured exclusive footage of a former church elder’s arrest Friday in LaGrange.

Investigators said Howard Lester is accused of stealing around $250,000, mostly donations from the church’s banking account, and using it for personal expenses.

Lester told Channel 2’s Tom Regan while he was inside his house, off camera, that he had confessed to the congregation of the Broad Street Church of Christ that he stole money from the account. He said he was trying to come up with a plan to pay it back.

While Channel 2 was at his home, police arrived and took him into custody. Our camera was rolling as police escorted him from his home.

He’s accused of stealing the money over the course of several years.

Lester declined to make a comment when asked on camera.

“Mister Lester would you like to say anything about this?” Regan asked. “No thanks,” Lester responded.

According to a police case report, a church leader told investigators in June that Lester had been embezzling church funds, including donations related to mission work, for his personal use.

But a detective said Friday that further investigation revealed the amount of stolen money is much higher than they initially thought.

Church leader Evan Kirby first reported the alleged embezzlement to police. He had little to say outside the church.

“I’ll tell you this is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “If you have any questions, you need to reach out to LPE with any of those questions. We’re not going to answer any questions we can’t comment on it.”

James Flemming, a neighbor who isn’t a member of the church, said it was hard for him to imagine.

“I don’t know how long it’s been going on,” he said. “You would think that much money would have been accounted for sooner.”

Lester was taken to the Troup County Jail. Police say he will likely get bond.

Channel 2 reached out to his attorney for a comment but have not heard back.

