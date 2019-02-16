  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits metro Atlanta on campaign stop

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in the metro Atlanta area Saturday afternoon to campaign for her 2020 presidential bid.

    The Democratic presidential candidate made a stop at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville. 

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at the event, where Warren became the first candidate to make a stop in Georgia. 

    We'll bring you the sights and sounds from Warren's campaign stop, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

