Residents voice concerns after luxury apartments, new shops planned for Lilburn

LILBURN, Ga. — A major transformation could be coming to Old Town Lilburn, as city leaders push forward with a long-term vision to reshape the downtown area, bringing new housing, businesses and public spaces.

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However, as plans take shape, some residents are questioning whether the growth is happening too quickly.

Construction is already underway along Railroad Avenue, where a former industrial site is being redeveloped into nearly 270 luxury apartments and a 700-space parking deck. The project is expected to also bring new shops and restaurants to the heart of downtown.

For some local business owners, the changes are a welcome sign of progress.

Scott McCready, who has operated Music on Main Street in Lilburn for 15 years, said growth has long been expected.

“More people equals more business, hopefully,” McCready said. “I had carefully looked at what Lilburn had before I chose the spot, and it was clear growth was coming really early on.”

The development is just one piece of a broader plan. Last week, the Lilburn City Council voted 3-1 to approve a conceptual master plan that reimagines Old Town with additional housing, retail, and enhanced public spaces.

Still, not everyone is on board.

Some residents are particularly concerned about proposed changes to Lilburn City Park, a popular community space. The concept includes cottage-style homes and expanded trails around the parks, something residents say could come at the cost of existing green space.

“We have one of the best parks in Gwinnett County,” said resident Ted Wright. “What they’re proposing is to shrink this park down, put condos and parking on this public place.”

Wright, who said he grew up playing baseball at the park, worries about losing a piece of the city’s identity.

“We’re losing everything here in the name of progress,” he said. “There’s a time to stop this.”

City leaders said that the plan is still in its early stages and is not a final commitment. Officials say it serves as a vision for what Old Town Lilburn could become in the future.

The city held a week of public engagement sessions in February ahead of the council vote. A feasibility study is expected to begin in the coming months before any final decisions are made.

Meanwhile, supporters of the plan say the same qualities that have long defined Lilburn, strong schools, parks and community feel, are exactly what’s attracting new residents now.

“It’s got good schools, it’s got great parks,” McCready said. “It’s the kind of place people want to live.”

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