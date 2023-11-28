Receiving calls from the police? It may be a scam

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sending a warning after scammers targeted residents with bogus phone scams.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they have received numerous complaints about phone scams.

Officials said devices show the department’s phone number.

According to police, the suspect has called multiple people, often using a system to make it appear as though the originating number calling is a police department phone number.

The suspect reportedly claims the victim has missed a court appearance and that they had been sent subpoenas. Gwinnett officials said the topic of money or payment was not mentioned in the calls.

These types of scams often involve the suspect claiming the victim has a warrant or citation that needs to be paid immediately.

The department said it would never ask for payment over the phone and they are not involved in sending individuals subpoenas to appear in court.

Here are a few ways to protect yourself and others:

Be suspicious of anyone calling and demanding immediate payment by cash, via FedEx, or other couriers, including:

cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin)

gift cards

prepaid debit card (such as Green Dot)

wire transfer

Ask for the caller’s identity and contact the agency independently. Do not call the number that appears on your caller ID.

Never disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited callers or by email.

Never wire money or provide bank account numbers or financial transaction card numbers (credit, debit, Green Dot, or any other prepaid card) to anyone you do not know.

If you or someone you believe is the victim of a phone scam, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department to report the crime at 770-513-5700.

