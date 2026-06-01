Raccoon tests positive for rabies after Georgia dog attack in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the GNR Public Health Department announced a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Officials said a raccoon attacked a dog in the Bethlehem area of the county on May 26.

When the raccoon was tested on Sunday for rabies, results showed it had the virus.

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Now, health officials are urging Gwinnett County residents to be cautious.

If you see an animal acting strangely, do not approach it.

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The health department reminds the public that rabies can be spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals like foxes or raccoons.

Pet owners should ensure their pets are up to date on vaccinations, according to officials.

Anyone bitten or scratched by stray animals or a suspected rabid animal is in immediate need of preventive treatment, Gwinnett County Animal Welfare said.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to rabies, contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

If you think you’ve seen an animal behaving in an unusual way and have picked it up, contact the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.

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