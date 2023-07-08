Puppy recovering after being thrown from moving car, metro Atlanta dog rescue says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A puppy is recovering after officials say it was seriously injured on a road.

On Tuesday, Sabine Elbert, the intake director at Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta, said she received a message from a local animal shelter about a puppy with a broken tibia after being thrown from a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Who even does that??” Elbert wrote on GoFundMe.

Elbert and her daughter picked up the puppy and brought him to the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta.

According to the fundraiser, the puppy, newly named Wallace Bowden, is about 12 weeks old.

TRENDING STORIES:

The next day, Elbert said Wallace was taken to emergency care after he began vomiting and having a rising temperature.

Wallace was then taken to the Northlake Orthopedic Surgery Center for surgery on his tibia.

According to Elbert, the surgery went well and Wallace will continue his recovery in his foster home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We have to keep him as calm as possible so his leg can heal,” Elbert wrote. “It’s a long way to recovery, but well worth it! We got you, little buddy.”

To donate to help Wallace’s road to recovery, click here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA freshman football player caught going 88 mph in 55 zone, deputies say

©2022 Cox Media Group